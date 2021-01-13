In the United States, for the first time in nearly 70 years, a woman has been executed by federal justice. The death sentence against Lisa Montgomery was carried out on Wednesday in the Terre Haute correctional facility in the state of Indiana, the US Department of Justice said. The Supreme Court had recently cleared the way for the execution. The 52-year-old was sentenced to death for the gruesome murder of a pregnant woman.

A court in the state of Indiana suspended the execution of the sentence on Monday because of doubts about Montgomery’s state of mind. However, an appeals court overturned the decision a day later. The Supreme Court in Washington finally approved the authorities on Wednesday. It was the first execution of a woman by U.S. federal justice since 1953.

Montgomery strangled a heavily pregnant woman in 2004 and then cut the baby out of her belly. One day after the crime, she was arrested at her home in Skidmore, Missouri, around 250 kilometers from the crime scene. She had the kidnapped baby who survived the gruesome act with her. Before she confessed, she told the police and her husband that she gave birth to the girl herself. Montgomery was sentenced to death in 2007.

The US Department of Justice ruled in her case, as well as twelve other death row inmates in federal prisons, last year that executions should be carried out. Previously, executions by federal justice had been suspended for 17 years. The outgoing US President Donald Trump is a proponent of the death penalty. He ignored a pardon from Montgomery’s lawyers. (AFP)