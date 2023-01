Lisa Marie Presley, only daughter of Elvis Presley, in 2015. | Photo: Bigstock/Starfrenzy

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried in the gardens of Graceland, the iconic mansion that the family of the King of Rock maintains in the city of Memphis (Tennessee, United States), according to the magazine’s website on Friday The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer’s grave will be next to that of her son, Benjamin Keough, according to statements by her daughter’s representative, Riley Keough.

The only daughter of Elvis Presley died on Thursday (12), aged 54, after being hospitalized due to cardiac arrest.

Most of the Presley family are buried in Graceland Gardens, including Elvis and his parents, Gladys and Vernon.

Elvis bought the mansion for $100,000 when he was just 22, thanks to the meteoric rise of his music career.

It is a six-hectare complex – currently valued at US$ 100 million – which has 23 rooms, gardens, stables and even a gate designed by the artist, who lived there until 1977.

Since it opened its doors to the public in 1982, it has become a place of pilgrimage for Elvis fans and one of the most visited addresses in the world, with an annual average of 650,000 tourists.