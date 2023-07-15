Lisa Marie Presleythe only daughter of Elvis Presley, died of cardiac arrest as a result of a obstruction in the small intestine. The report from the Los Angeles County (California) coroner’s office indicated that the obstruction would have occurred due to adhesions caused by weight loss surgery to which the singer would have submitted months before.

The autopsy indicated that the condition found in the American singer is commonly caused by the type of bariatric surgery used for weight loss. “This is a well-known long-term complication of this type of surgery”the report noted.

The singer died last January at the age of 54 after being hospitalized urgently after having suffered an apparent heart attack. Before being transferred to a hospital, medical specialists had managed to get her pulse back and implant a pacemaker, but passed away shortly after.

The heiress of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ was buried on January 22 in Graceland, house where he lived with his father during his childhood. Currently, the enclosure has become museum, tourist attraction and sanctuary For fans of Elvis.

