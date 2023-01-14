Lisa Marie Presley (54), who died on Thursday, is buried at Graceland, the famous estate of her father Elvis. She will lie next to her son Benjamin, who died in 2020. The King of rock ‘n roll himself is also buried at the Memphis estate.

The house became a kind of pilgrimage for fans yesterday, who laid flowers and reminisced about Lisa Marie Presley, according to the AP news agency. The singer-songwriter was the only daughter of the iconic artist. She inherited the estate after her father died there in 1977 at the age of 42, when she was 9 years old. Together with some family members he is buried in the so-called Meditation Garden.

Fans honored Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland yesterday. © Reuters



Among them is Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide some three years ago at the age of 27. Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her mother Priscilla (77), daughter Riley Keough (33) and twin daughters Harper and Finley (14). She herself did not live in her hometown of Memphis, but she regularly went there, for example to commemorate her father. She was still there last Sunday, when he would have turned 88. See also “Tank biathlon”: death and games in Russia

It is not yet clear when the funeral will take place. Lisa Marie died in hospital on Thursday, shortly after she reportedly went into cardiac arrest at home. Fans flocked to Graceland, while countless celebrities paid tribute to her on social media. “The world has lost a diamond today,” wrote singer Pink, for example.

Fans pay Lisa Marie Presley a last respect at Graceland. ©Getty Images



Lisa Marie and mother Priscilla attended the Golden Globes this week, where actor Austin Butler won an award for his role as Elvis in the film about his life. His heart is ‘in pieces’ since the news, he says. “I am forever grateful for the time I got to spend in her light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, love and authenticity will be remembered forever.”

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies See also United States | Biden, Obama and Trump headed to Pennsylvania during the midterm elections Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: