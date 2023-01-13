American singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died in Los Angeles on Thursday at the age of 54. That writes entertainment website TMZ and confirms her mother Priscilla Presley to the Associated Press news agency. According to TMZ Presley died of cardiac arrest 46 years after her father was killed in the same manner.

According to TMZ Presley was found in her home in Calabasas, California, by her housekeeper, after which her ex-husband Danny Keough allegedly resuscitated her until paramedics arrived. The paramedics would have restarted her heart, but once arrived at the hospital in Los Angeles, she was pronounced dead.

Presley’s fame is primarily due to her legendary father Elvis, who popularized the modern rock genre in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. He passed away when she was 9, after which she devoted herself to his memory for nearly five decades. For example, she was present at the Golden Globes ceremony last Tuesday. There, actor Austin Butler was awarded for the portrayal of her father in the new film Elvis. Of that she said: “It was really mind-boggling. It took me days to process it because it was so perfect and authentic.”

Presley herself released three albums with which she achieved modest success. More controversial were her marriages; Presley was married to Michael Jackson, actor Nicolas Cage and singer Danny Keough, among others. She lived with Keough, although they no longer had a relationship. She is survived by her three children and her mother Priscilla.