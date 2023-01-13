Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday (12.jan.2023) at the age of 54. She was the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Earlier, the singer-songwriter was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest. Lisa is survived by 3 children: Riley, Harper and Finley.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news that my daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong, loving woman I’ve ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thanks for the love and prayers”said Priscilla in a statement to the magazine People.

Lisa Marie Presley was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. With her parents’ divorce in 1973, the singer moved to Los Angeles at age 4 with her mother, Priscilla Presley.



Playback/Instagram @lisampresley – 20.jun.2018 Lisa was born 9 months after her parents Priscilla and Elvis got married

Elvis Presley, popularly known as the “Rock king”, died in 1977, aged 42. Lisa inherited part of her father’s estate. After the death of her grandmother and great-grandmother, the composer became the only heir to the singer’s estate.

Lisa released 3 albums: “To Whom It May Concern” (2003), “So what” (2005) and “Storm & Grace” (2012). The 1st album was certified gold sales for over 500,000 units sold in the US.

The singer was also a philanthropist. supervised the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The entity offers rent-free housing for homeless families for up to one year, day care for children, professional and financial guidance.

Also worked with dream factoryfor children battling serious illnesses, and with the angel network, by host Oprah Winfrey. The initiative provided relief to people impacted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

RELATIONSHIPS

The singer-songwriter was married 4 times. In 1988, she married musician Danny Keough and had 2 children: Riley and Benjamin. The couple divorced in 1994.

In the same year, Lisa married Michael Jackson, who gained the nickname of “Pop king”. Two years later, they broke up. The singer died in 2009, aged 50.

Lisa married actor Nicolas Cage in 2002. The couple separated just 4 months after the ceremony.

The singer’s last marriage was held in 2004. Presley joined guitarist Michael Lockwood with whom he had twins Harper and Finley. The relationship came to an end in 2016.



Playback/Instagram @lisampresley – 20.jun.2019 Lisa with children Riley, Harper, Finley and Benjamin in June 2019

In 2020, Lisa lost her son Benjamin. He committed suicide at age 28.