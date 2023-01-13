Lisa Marie Presley poses for a portrait at her Los Angeles home in 2012. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

Lisa Marie Presley, part of the American musical aristocracy, has died this Thursday in Los Angeles at the age of 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie is gone,” Priscilla, her mother, said in a statement issued this afternoon. The death occurred hours after the actress and singer was admitted to a hospital for cardiac arrest. The only daughter of musical legend Elvis Presley was last seen in public on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton, where she attended with her mother, Priscilla, to accompany Austin Butler, who plays her father in the movie ElvisDirected by Baz Luhrmann.

Lisa Marie, actress and singer, was found around 10:30 a.m. in her room by one of her employees, she reported. TMZ. The woman called the emergency services, who arrived six minutes later at the residence located in Calabasas, a city that is home to many Hollywood celebrities, located 50 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. A spokesman for the local fire service had confirmed to the Associated Press agency that paramedics treated her for cardiac arrest.

Elvis’s daughter was not breathing when paramedics entered the house. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office reported in a statement that emergency personnel had to perform a cardiopulmonary resuscitation massage. Authorities say Lisa Marie Presley had “vital signs” when she was taken to the county hospital. Until this afternoon, the medical staff had not provided updates on her health status. The family requested privacy. Her mother, Priscilla, who separated from Elvis in 1972, called her the most “passionate, courageous and loving” woman she ever knew.

Priscilla and Elvis show Lisa Marie in the first known image of the Presleys’ only daughter in 1958. Perry Aycock (AP)

In her musical career, Lisa Marie was always marked by the long shadow that her father cast on various genres. Although she always showed an affinity for music, she took several years to release an album, for fear of not meeting the expectations that she generated by being the heir to the king of rock. Producer Glen Ballard, who had billed many of Alanis Morissette’s debut hits, convinced her to record. In 2003 it was published To Whom It May Concern, where the singer showed a personal angle. The album climbed to fifth position on Billboard. The second album followed two years later. The third, now whatproduced by T-Bone Burnett, arrived in 2012.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla, 77, were invited to the Golden Globes for the production of Elvis. Actor Austin Butler won his first award at a ceremony organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. At 31, Butler thanked the family of the king of rock and roll for the opportunity to star in what has been, so far, the role of his career. His performance, described on Sunday as “incredible” by Lisa Marie, has placed him among the favorites for the Oscar nominations, which will be announced on Tuesday, January 24. Butler came under fire Tuesday for delivering his acceptance speech in a southern accent despite being born in Anaheim, California.

Before attending the awards ceremony, Lisa Marie visited the legendary Graceland last Sunday, the mansion where her father lived, who died in 1977 at the age of 42 from a heart problem linked to substance abuse. Lisa Marie lived at Graceland until she was four years old, at which point her parents broke up. However, she visited the famous Memphis (Tennessee) residence every January 8, a pilgrimage site for thousands of fans every year, to commemorate her father’s birthday.

Her affair with Michael Jackson came under intense scrutiny from the press. Fed up with the gossip journalists, the couple separated in 1997 after three years of marriage. This was not the only turbulent romance of hers. 20 years ago, she married actor Nicholas Cage, but that marriage was even shorter. It only lasted three months.

In 1988, Lisa Marie Presley had her first wedding to her high school sweetheart, composer Danny Keough. From this union, which lasted six years, two children were born. The eldest is Riley, who is 33 years old today, and is dedicated to modeling and acting. Starting in March, she can be seen in an Amazon adaptation of the popular teen book. Daisy Jones & The Six, about a fictional 1970s rock band in California led by a star. Riley has said that she used her mother, whom she considers “a very strong and intelligent woman,” as inspiration for this role.

Riley’s younger brother Benjamin committed suicide at the age of 27 in October 2020. His family buried him at Graceland, where the bodies of his grandfather and great-grandparents, Vernon and Minnie Mae, also rest. The death was a devastating blow to his mother, who considered him the love of his life.

Additionally, Lisa Marie had younger twin daughters, Harper and Finley, from a second marriage to musician Michael Lockwood. The ex-partner divorced in 2016 after ten years together. Shortly after, they staged a legal battle for the custody of the girls. In 2018, a judge ordered Presley to pay $100,000 in legal fees to her ex-husband.

In that process, Lockwood focused on Lisa Marie’s addiction problems. The actress and singer has spoken publicly of her dependence on tranquilizers and opiates. In a recent book about this epidemic, Presley explained that her addiction began when a doctor prescribed pain pills in 2008 after the delivery of her daughters. “It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for her to feel the need for her to continue taking them,” she wrote in the foreword to The United States of Opioidsby Harry Nelson, a lawyer specializing in health issues.