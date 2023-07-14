Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of musical legend Elvis Presley, has died from the aftermath of small intestinal obstruction, according to a new report from the Los Angeles County (California) coroner’s office. According to the forensic report, obtained on July 13 by various American media outlets, these sequelae are understood as “a condition that is the consequence of a previous illness or injury.” In the singer’s case, “the obstruction developed after bariatric surgery years ago,” the autopsy indicates. Bariatric surgery, also known as gastric bypass, is a type of operation that helps with weight loss. The forensic report also indicates that she had a history of overmedication, because, “forgetting that she had taken her medication, she repeated her dose,” says the Reuters agency. The toxicology report shows that she had “therapeutic levels” of oxycodone and other medications in her blood, but these were not considered contributing factors in her death.

Lisa Marie Presley (Memphis, 1968), died on Thursday, January 12 in Los Angeles at the age of 54, just two days after appearing on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. It was her mother, Priscilla, 77, who shared the sad news through a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie is gone.” The death of the singer, who was married to Michael Jackson, occurred hours after she was admitted to a hospital in the Californian city for cardiac arrest. Before being transferred to a hospital in Calabasas, the town where she lived – as many other celebrities do – the medical specialists had managed to get her to recover her pulse and implant a pacemaker, but she died shortly after. The initial autopsy was inconclusive, so the medical examiner requested additional studies that have now been revealed.

Lisa Marie Presley was buried, after a massive funeral, at the family estate known as Graceland, in Memphis, along with her father and son Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in 2020, at the age of 27. fans of the icon rock&roll and from her only daughter they flocked to say goodbye to the singer, leaving flowers, photographs and candles in the place. Close friends of Lisa Marie, such as Axl Rose, lead singer of Guns n’ Roses, Alanis Morissette or Billy Corgan, from Smashing Pumpkins, dedicated songs to her and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, gave an emotional speech, after reading a poem called Tribute to the Children: “We are supporting you. All of us are with you. And we will help you the best we can. If you raise your hand, we’ll be there. Or, definitely, I will be there.

Just eight days after the burial, Priscilla Presley challenged the will her daughter left in 2016, alleging alleged irregularities in the documents. The reason, as she revealed at the time, was that she was the daughter of Lisa Marie, Riley Keough, 33, the result of her relationship with Danny Keough and the protagonist of the successful series Daisy Jones & The Six, the greatest beneficiary of the inheritance, since her mother would have left her in charge of managing all her properties and finances. Until the day of Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla was in charge of all these matters, so the decision to leave everything to her granddaughter would not have gone down well with Elvis’s widow.

After a few months of disagreements, grandmother and granddaughter finally reached an agreement on the inheritance last May. The lawyers for the parties decided to announce their peace pact, of which it became known thanks to the American magazine People who obtained the court documents. There were 95 pages indicating, among other things, that Keough agreed to give his grandmother a one-time payment of one million dollars to become the sole trustee of her mother Lisa Marie’s estate, an amount that she had already advanced. The New York Times. These papers also established that the star of Daisy Jones & The Six will pay Priscilla another $400,000 to cover her legal fees and has arranged for her grandmother to become “special counsel” to the trust, for which she would be paid, according to the documents, an undisclosed annual amount for 10 years or until her death. , The thing that happens first.

A juicy inheritance. According to the calculations of The New York Times, the Elvis brand continues to be a powerful source of income, grossing more than $100 million a year. The Presley family’s share of those profits is funneled through the Promenade Trust, which retains 15% of Elvis Presley Enterprises and the main Graceland home in Memphis, earning it tens of millions. Lisa Marie, before her death, obtained an income of 1.25 million dollars from the trust last year, according to the same American media.