Lisa Marie Presley, only daughter of the legendary “King of Rock & Roll”, passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 54. Her mother, Priscilla, was the one who confirmed the unfortunate news. Moments earlier she was rushed to a California hospital. As of now, her cause of death is unknown. “It is with a broken heart that I must deliver the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us (…) she was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” her mother wrote in a statement.

Authorities reported this Thursday morning that Los Angeles County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies went to the residence located in the exclusive town of Calabasas, after receiving a call about a woman with respiratory difficulties. Lisa Marie was rescued and taken by ambulance to the local hospital.

Lisa Marie Presley arrived in critical condition at the hospital

According to the TMZ portal, Elvis Presley’s daughter was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles area hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. And it is that, Lisa Marie was found by the housekeeper unconscious of her in her house. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, was at the scene and proceeded to perform CPR on her until paramedics arrived.

They injected her with a dose of epinephrine during resuscitation efforts, so they were able to regain a pulse before admitting her to the hospital. However, the singer did not resist. A representative of the family gave details of the situation.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are deeply grateful for everyone’s support, love and prayers and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” she told TMZ.