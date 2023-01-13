PS Madrid Friday, January 13, 2023, 08:21



Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, has died this Thursday at the age of 54 after being hospitalized for a cardiac arrest.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, has confirmed the death of Lisa Marie through a statement provided by a representative to the US television network CNN.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are deeply grateful for everyone’s support, love and prayers, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement read.

Hours earlier, Priscilla reported through an Instagram post that her daughter had been rushed to a local hospital. Lisa Marie was unconscious at her home in Calabasas, both her ex-husband Danny Keough and, later, the paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to ‘TMZ’ magazine.

This same week, Lisa Marie Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes in Los Angeles to support actor Austin Butler who played Elvis Presley in a musical biopic and who had been nominated for Best Performance in a Dramatic Motion Picture. award he finally got.

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie followed in her father’s footsteps and launched a career in music, releasing three albums. The first of these, in 2003, sold thousands of copies and received generally positive reviews.