The well-known Dordrecht pizza baker Salvatore Lombardo (77) has been admitted to a hospice. Even though he is officially retired, he still regularly worked on pizza bases at his Italian restaurant. Yet there is no money for his funeral. His daughter Lisa has started a fundraising campaign. “I wish him a nice farewell.”
Marjolein Groenendijk
