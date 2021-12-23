Home page world

Florian Naumann

With a view to politics in the show, Fitz spoke of about one percent alarmists, “the 99 percent lemmings” controlled. The compulsory vaccination is the “wet dream of pharmaceuticals”. © Armin Weigel / dpa

Cabaret artist Lisa Fitz caused a scandal in the SWR with false claims about the corona vaccination. Now she is defending herself – in a not entirely unproblematic way.

Stuttgart – False statements about vaccine deaths in an SWR comedy show recently brought Bavarian cabaret artist Lisa Fitz under fire – now she is defending herself against the allegations. “I am not a vaccination opponent and not a corona denier,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m also not a conspiracy theorist.” At the same time, however, Fitz fell back on old arguments.

Lisa Fitz: Bavarian cabaret artist reacts to shit storm about vaccination statements

The stumbling block: Fitz had claimed in the TV show “Spätschicht” that there were 5,000 vaccine deaths across the EU. You regret this statement, said the 70-year-old. In her testimony about the vaccinated deaths, she referred to a motion for a resolution that was tabled in the European Parliament – but she failed to explicitly name the number as suspected vaccine deaths, Lisa Fitz wrote. “I regret that, but that was it.”

Not insignificant in this context: the application in question was submitted by the right-wing extremist EU parliamentarian Virginie Joron from France. Joron, in turn, relies on a website on which private individuals report alleged vaccination results without a scientific test being carried out, as a fact check by the dpa had shown in mid-November.

Corona vaccination: EMA clarifies important details

After the broadcast and criticism of the station, Südwestrundfunk decided to remove the comedy or satirical program from the ARD media library and also to remove it from all SWR platforms and channels because it was a false factual claim by Fitz. You “regret” the decision of the SWR, said the cabaret artist now. The broadcaster did not comment on the Facebook post on Thursday.

In response to a dpa request, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam pointed out that the reported deaths were only suspected cases. It had not been established that there was a causal relationship with the vaccination. An estimated 600 million vaccine doses have now been administered in the EU. With so many people vaccinated, it is becoming more and more likely that people who are dying will also have been vaccinated.

Coronavirus: Again and again dispute over vaccination statistics

In connection with side effects and possible death consequences of corona vaccinations, misleading or incorrect statements are made again and again. In a similar case, the Bavarian AfD MP Martin Sichert caused a scandal in the Bundestag when he claimed that there were “six deaths every day as a result of the vaccination”.

Sichert appealed older figures from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, according to which “1,802 suspected cases” had been reported about “a fatal outcome at different times after the vaccination”. However, the “time interval” is not synonymous with a causal relationship – as has now also been clarified by the EMA. (dpa / fn)