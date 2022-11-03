Around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2 the meteorological phenomenon ‘Lisa’ was downgraded to a tropical stormwhich made landfall in Belize as a category 1 hurricane. At this time it is moving west at 19 kilometers per hour, moving over Guatemala.

The National Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) reported that the Cyclone ‘Lisa’ maintains very heavy to intense rains, strong winds and high waves in southeastern Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Its effects can be felt in the aforementioned Yucatan, Quintana Roo, Campeche, Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz and Oaxaca. The water it will cause could generate landslides in low-lying areas and river overflows.

In addition, the SMN forecasts wind gusts of 80 to 100 kilometers per houra, as well as waves from 2 to 4 meters high on the coast of QRoo.

“The National Meteorological Service (SMN), of the National Water Commission (Conagua), in coordination with the National Hurricane Center in Miami, United States of America, maintains a prevention zone for tropical storm effects from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya , Quintana Roo,” warns the government agency in charge of climate in Mexico.

The authorities in areas at risk have already begun to take measures, such as the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), which had 842 electrical workers, 106 cranes, 366 vehicles, 36 emergency plants, seven lighting towers, an all-terrain vehicle and a helicopter to deal with possible failures in the electrical service.

On the other hand, the Secretary of Public Education of Tabasco (SEP) suspended classes at all educational levels on Thursday, November 3 to avoid accidents due to the ravages of tropical cyclone ‘Lisa’.