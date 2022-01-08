Home page politics

Lisa Becker © Oliver Dietze / dpa

Surprise at the Greens in Saarland: They voted 31-year-old lawyer Lisa Becker as the top candidate for the state elections in March on Friday evening. The state chairwoman Uta Sullenberger had previously withdrawn her candidacy for the top post.

Saarbrücken – According to party information, 111 of 192 delegates voted for Becker at a state representative assembly in Saarbrücken. She prevailed against the deputy state chairman Kiymet Göktas, who got 80 votes. Sören Bund-Becker was elected to second place on the state list. He got 113 votes.

Becker has been First Alderman of the City of Blieskastel since 2019. There she is responsible for the business areas of the regulatory office, culture and tourism.

Sullenberger has been state chairman of their party alongside Ralph Nonninger since November. The posts were vacant for months after a dispute over the state list for the federal election that escalated in the summer. Almost the entire board resigned. The party is considered to be deeply divided in Saarland.

A first state list for the federal election received great criticism, because with the ex-state chairman Hubert Ulrich a man was elected to first place, which contradicts the women’s statute of the Greens. A new list was elected shortly before the deadline.

However, due to a decision by the Federal Arbitration Court of the Greens, no delegates from the Saarlouis local association, to which Ulrich belongs, took part in the decisive meeting of representatives. The federal electoral committee did not allow the list – the Greens could therefore not be elected with a second vote in Saarland in September.

For the state elections on March 27, the top candidates of all parties have now been determined. Prime Minister Tobias Hans is running for the CDU, while Economics Minister Anke Rehlinger is the SPD’s top candidate. The Left elected the leader of their new parliamentary group, Barbara Spaniol, to the top of the list. The AfD named its general secretary Kai Melling the top candidate. Angelika Hießerich-Peter is the deputy head of the FDP.

The CDU of Prime Minister Hans is currently ruling the Saarland together with the SPD of Vice Prime Minister Rehlinger. A survey by the Infratest dimap institute last saw the SPD well ahead of the CDU at the end of November. The SPD achieved 33 percent, the CDU 28 percent. It was followed by the AfD with nine percent, the Greens and the FDP with eight percent each and the Left with six percent.

ald / mt / lan