Fate can suddenly strike hard, without you expecting it. Lisa Steen (26) from Loppem, Belgium, experienced this on an ordinary Wednesday in 2020. For a reason that is still unclear, the perfectly healthy girl – then 23 years old – became paralyzed from shoulder to toe in a few hours. Now she is telling her story for the first time. “I dream of living alone.”

