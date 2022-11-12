born a October 20 in Havana Cuba, Lis Vega is a talented dancer who has participated in different cultural festivals. She is remembered by the Mexican public when she personified “Coral” in the telenovela “Duel of Passions” and when he was part of the program “Another roll” of Adal Ramonesin Televisa.

with little more than one million 975 thousand followers in Instagram, Lisa Vega He began his path in entertainment when in 1991 he was part of the group of dancers Fantasia. For 1997 decided to migrate to Mexico to be taken into account by producers such as Eugenio Derbez, William of the Bull Y John Osorio.

In 2001 he worked with Adal Ramones and that same year he won third place in a physical constructivism contest. In 2002 he appeared on the playboy magazine mexico, where he captivated the public with his incredible athletic body, well worked out in the gym and long dance sessions. On this occasion, she showed off her tattoos while modeling in a flirty swimsuit.

Precisely, John Osorio invited her to be part of the videohome “My truth” that recounted his failed relationship with the also Cuban Niurka Marcos. In 2005 she entered the house of big brother and since then it has remained in shows and talent contests of Televisawhere he shows his talent.