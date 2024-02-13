“Dealing with pathologies means investing, we must bring healthcare to the territory, addressing the issue not in terms of costs but of investments, on research, on patient assistance and care. We need a training, assistance and information network” said Guido Quintino Liris, Fifth Budget Commission of the Senate, who spoke at the conference “Focus vitiligo: final stage of the National Tour” in collaboration with Motore Sanità, Panacea, Incyte, Solve On, at Sala Cadida of Nassirya in the Senate.