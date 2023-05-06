duarte jr. (PSB-MA) will continue the processing of the text, which has been in Casa Baixa for 17 years and divides sector entities

The Chamber of Deputies confirmed that the federal deputy duarte jr. (PSB-MA) will take over the reporting of PL (bill) 7,419 of 2006, known as PL for health plans. The congressman is part of the largest block in the Casa Baixa, articulated by the president Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The designation appears in the official procedure, on the website of the Chamber of Deputies and was formalized on Wednesday (May 3, 2023).

In the Chamber for 17 years, the matter changes the law 9.656 of 1998 –which establishes rules for private health plans and insurance in Brazil. Currently, it is subject to an urgent procedure. Here’s the full of the text (11 KB).

At the time, when it was presented by the author, the former senator Luiz Pontes (PSDB-CE), the proposal sought to include in the legislation “the coverage of accompanying expenses, in the case of patients under 18 years of age, including in the case of hospitalization in the ICU (intensive care unit) or similar, provided that there is a medical prescription”.

However, currently, PL 7,419 has 260 proposals appended to the original text. Technical note (full-338 KB) prepared by the Legislative Consultancy of the Chamber of Deputies in October 2022 showed that, in general, the annexes to the PL seek to change sections on the following points of the law:

right to accompaniment of a hospitalized patient;

health plan coverage;

consumer rights;

reimbursement to the public treasury of the expenses of beneficiaries of plans that have been assisted in the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde);

inclusion of specific procedures in the list;

shortcomings;

readjustments;

termination or suspension of the contract;

urgency and emergency;

accreditation, choice of service providers and reimbursement;

maintenance of the contract after resignation, retirement or death of the holder; It is

covid.

In almost 20 years, two special committees were created to analyze the bill: the 1st in 2016 and the 2nd in 2021. However, the PL for health plans was never voted on in plenary, although it was approved in the Senate. In 2017, it was even included in the agenda, but was later excluded.

Now, you must go through Economic Development Commission and for Commission for Industry, Commerce and Servicesfollowing the determination of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in March this year.

“The delay in voting on the block of projects in progress probably reflects the difficulty in reaching consensus, especially since the sector is composed of several groups, often with conflicting interests”wrote Marcelo Souto, legislative consultant for Public Health and Sanitation, in the technical note.

through your profile on Twitter, Duarte Jr. –who is also former president of Procon (Consumer Protection and Defense Program)– says he works for “ensure adequate health care for consumers, especially people with disabilities”. Read below the tweet.

In another publication, through his Instagramthe congressman says he will “put an end to this story of people with disabilities finding it difficult to hire a health plan” or people in general “they are unable to request tests from health plans”.

According to him, public hearings will be held across the country to discuss the PL of health plans. “It is a great opportunity for us to improve the legal text, to guarantee that the consumer has access to this service that is so important to his life, his safety”he said.

CONTROVERSIES

The PL of health plans faces resistance from entities. In 2021, the CNS (National Health Council) of the Ministry of Health published a public note in which it expressed “concern” with the reactivation of a special commission in the Chamber to analyze the matter.

According to the CNS, “the proposal removes users’ rights and harms the Unified Health System (SUS) to meet the claims of health plan operators”. Read here the full (429 KB).

“The text under debate brings, in the form of annexes, almost 250 other projects that, together, can change the entire legal structure of the supplementary health market. Its return to the center of the debate takes place at a time of proliferation of initiatives that point to a common goal: that of deregulation”points.

Idec (Brazilian Institute of Consumer Defense) and 64 other organizations, such as AMB (Brazilian Medical Association), Ampcon (National Association of the Public Ministry of Accounts) and Abrasco (Brazilian Association of Collective Health) launched a manifesto against the bill.

In the document, they stated that the matter may represent “the biggest legislative setback in the field of supplementary health in history”. Here’s the full (60 KB).

“Instead of facing these structural problems, PL 7419/06 reinforces the power of health plan operators vis-à-vis consumers.”