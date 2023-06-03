Luciano Cavalcante is suspected of having benefited from the robotics kit fraud scheme

An assistant to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was the target of a search and seizure in a PF (Federal Police) operation launched on Thursday (June 1, 2023). According to the newspaper Folha de S. PauloCurrently, Luciano Ferreira Cavalcante is leading the Progressistas, the same party as Lira.



The suspicion is that Luciano and his wife, Glaucia, would have benefited from the fraud scheme in bids for the purchase of robotics kits in Alagoas. The key piece of the operation is the company Megalic, owned by Edmundo Catunda, father of councilor Maceió João Catunda (PSD), close to Lira’s father, the former Senator Benedito de Lira (PP-AL).

On Thursday (June 1), 27 search and seizure warrants were served in 4 states and the Federal District. In addition, 2 temporary arrest warrants were issued in Brasilia.

The PF seized a large amount of cash at the target addresses of the operation, including in the safes of Lira’s assistant.

Lira said, in an interview with GloboNews on Thursday (June 1st), which does not feel “hit” with the operation of the PF. Said that “it cannot” comment on the police action without having access to the case files.



According to the PF, the frauds would have been carried out during the bidding processes from 2019 to 2022. The resources would come from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education).