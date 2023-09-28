According to the leader of the PT in the Chamber, Zeca Dirceu, there will only be a vote on the issue if there is an agreement with senators

The PT leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), said this Wednesday (September 27, 2023) that the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), Amnesty’s PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) will only be discussed if the Senate approves the mini-electoral reform and the approval of this proposal is also agreed.

“Anista’s PEC will only be voted on if the Senate commits to voting there and if the Senate votes on the mini-electoral reform”said the PT leader after participating in the leaders’ meeting at the official residence of the President of the Chamber late this Wednesday afternoon.

The PEC forgives punishments to parties that did not allocate at least 30% of the Party Fund’s reserves to fund female and black and brown candidates. According to Zeca, party presidents are trying to reach an agreement with senators on the PEC and electoral reform proposals.

The special commission that analyzes the proposal of superamnesty canceled this 4th vote after 3 postponements. Voting on the 2 mini-electoral reform projects was completed on September 14th in the Chamber.

The PT leader said that the Chamber will not be upset with public opinion by voting on a PEC that will then be stopped in the Senate. “We are not going to vote on a PEC that is full of controversies and problems, and just spend money to get there and not vote”he declared.