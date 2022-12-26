The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), stated that the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will have less power in the government of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), despite the fact that the PT supported his reappointment to the post.

For him, different elements weakened the Bolsonaro government and gave more space to the congressman. Dantas cited the “several impeachment requests” against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) standing in the Chamber and the “dialogue difficulty” of the current Chief Executive with Congress.

Unlike Bolsonaro, in the assessment of the governor of Alagoas, “Lula is accessible, well articulated, talks to politics and has good projects🇧🇷

🇧🇷Lula has his bench. Bolsonaro had a very small bench. Who concentrated all the power was Arthur Lira, who will have much less power now”, assessed the governor of Alagoas in an interview with the newspaper The State of S. Paulopublished this Monday (Dec.26, 2022).

Lira was an ally of Bolsonaro and campaigned for his re-election. Despite this, the permanence of the deputy in the presidency of the Chamber is defended by Lula. According to Dantas, the president-elect knows that he will not be able to command both Houses, so it is “sensible” approach Lira to ensure the approval of important agendas.

🇧🇷Arthur Lira already left for this race for the presidency of the Chamber with a large advantage. President Lula needs an environment in the National Congress to approve the measures that will make his government viable. This understanding was sensible, which guaranteed the approval of the Bolsa Família PEC“, said.

GOVERNMENT OF ALAGAS

Dantas took over the government of Alagoas in May this year, after indirect elections, and was re-elected by the population in October.

Before, who led the state was Renan Filho (MDB), who resigned to run for a Senate seat. the deputy, Luciano Barbosawas elected mayor of Arapiraca 2 years earlier.

On October 11, Dantas was removed from office by decision of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), later reversed by the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The governor is the target of an investigation by the PF (Federal Police) and the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) who are investigating an alleged embezzlement of R$ 54 million in the Legislative Assembly of Alagoas. Dantas denies this and claims to be a victim of “political persecution”🇧🇷