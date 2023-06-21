Brazil Agencyi

06/20/2023 – 23:08

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, said that the House should only vote from July 4 on the new fiscal framework amended by the Senate, as well as the project that reformulates the Tax Resources Administration Council (Carf). Despite the concentration of votes, he kept his promise to vote on the tax reform in the first week of next month.

The president of the Chamber made the statement this Tuesday (20) after meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, at the ministry’s headquarters. Also participating in the meeting were the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, and the leader of the government in the Chamber, Deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE).

According to Lira, the idea is to make a concentrated effort in the first week of July to vote on the three themes. “We want to do an intensive week. We will discuss Carf, framework and tax reform,” she declared.

The three dealt with the minister about changes in the new fiscal framework project, whose report was presented at the Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), with changes in relation to the text approved by the deputies. The Senate intends to vote on the proposal later this week and send it back to the House.

Changes

In addition to previously negotiated changes, such as the withdrawal of expenses from the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District (FCDF) and the Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund (Fundeb), Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) deleted from framework spending on science and technology.

The president of the Chamber avoided commenting on the fiscal framework, but admitted that the text was more altered in relation to what was initially informed. “In the conversation I had with Senator Omar Aziz, he mentioned one or two. Today, more is said. So, we have to wait. Let’s wait for the vote [do arcabouço] in the Senate naturally,” he declared.

Tax reform

Regarding the tax reform, Lira said that the report by Deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) is ready and should be presented this Thursday (22nd), after the meeting with governors. “Since we invited governors, it would be inelegable to release the text today. The presentation of the report will inevitably not go beyond Thursday ”, he justified.























