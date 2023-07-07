Mayor called former president; On Thursday, Bolsonaro did not respond to messages from the congressman

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Friday (July 7, 2023) that he called the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and stated to him that the tax reform began in his government. He also declared that the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), is a friend in need “be preserved”.

“I called him rightly stating, without making any value judgments or asking for positions, that this reform was born in his government. I made him an observation that Governor Tarcísio was very correct with the treatment of the PEC. And that he is a friend who needs to be, above all, preserved ”he said.

PEC 45/2019, which gave rise to the version presented by the rapporteur Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) and approved by the Chamber on Thursday (July 6), it was presented in the 1st of the Bolsonaro government, in 2019, but was stuck in Congress during the pandemic.

Bolsonaro was against the approval of the tax reform by the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and worked in recent days for their allies to vote against the project. Tarcísio stood in favor of the proposal throughout the week and strained his relationship with the former president and his supporters.

At a PL (Liberal Party) event held at the party’s headquarters in Brasília (DF), Bolsonaro confronted the governor of São Paulo and said he was responsible for launching him into politics. “Who was Tarcísio? Tarcísio didn’t want to be a candidate. I convinced him with the argument that I can only speak if he authorizes me, and he was convinced.”he said.

Lira, in turn, tried to talk to the former chief executive via message on Thursday (July 6) to discuss the reform, but was ignored.