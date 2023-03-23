BRASILIA (Reuters) – The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Thursday that the processing of provisional measures will not advance “one millimeter” in the Chamber after the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) -MG), comply with a request that restores the form of progress of the type of instrument to the molds that were in force before the pandemic.

With the statement, Lira escalates the conflict with Pacheco, an impasse that has been blocking the processing of MPs in Congress for weeks. He also said that the Lula government could be most affected, as it is waiting to approve measures that expire if they are not ratified by congressmen within 120 days.

The mayor wants MPs to be analyzed with a simplified rite, without joint committees of senators and deputies, and always being processed by the House he presides over, as it worked during the health emergency. Pacheco and allies, including Lira’s staunch regional opponent, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), reject it.

“The provisional measures of the Lula government, if the Senate decides unilaterally to install the commissions and appoint the members of the Chamber, this could lead to the measures losing their validity”, pointed out Lira.

Lira made the statement at the same time that Pacheco was giving a press conference in which he said he had accepted a point of order formulated the day before by Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) and others to resume the rite of processing MPs prior to the pandemic through in which the matters go through the joint committees before going to the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate.

In a press conference, Lira said that it will not be through “truculence” that a solution on the impasse in the rite of MPs will be reached. Without mentioning Renan, his local political opponent, he said that a “provincial order issue” could paralyze the processing of the measures and cause them to lapse.

“I regret that regional policy, in Alagoas, interferes in Brazil”, he said.

According to Lira, if this happens, it will be the fault of the Senate, which he warned that he will not have the “protagonism” he expects from being a reviewing House. He said that the eventual resumption of the joint commissions aims to return to the practice of putting strange matters in the MPs.

The mayor said that there are 29 provisional measures that were not appreciated by Congress, part of them edited during the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

At the press conference, Lira said that, in a gesture to ease the relationship and seek to overcome the impasse, she announced that next week’s agenda for the Chamber will be the vote on 13 provisional measures still under the Bolsonaro administration, from Monday to Thursday. He stated that this was the result of an agreement sewn the day before in conversation with Rodrigo Pacheco, whom, however, he criticized for having accepted the question of order on this Thursday.

The deputy suggested seeking an agreement with the senators while voting next week on the MPs of the Bolsonaro administration and adopting a new rite of procedure for those edited in the Lula government.

According to the president of the Chamber, the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would have made an “express request” to him for the current rite of processing of MPs to be maintained. It was adopted during the pandemic and provides for the materials to go directly to the plenary of the Chamber.

