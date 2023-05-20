Estadão Contenti

05/19/2023 – 21:57

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Friday, the 19th, that he will guide the tax reform in the first half of the year, before the parliamentary recess, even if there is a risk that it will not be approved. Lira said he hoped that the approval of the fiscal framework next week could even help in the ongoing negotiations on some aspects of the tax reform.

“There are certain situations that everyone has as a rule. And the main rule is, if a government does not carry out its reforms in the first year, it cannot do them because of the electoral calendars that are always divided in the country”, justified Lira to journalists. “Our political will, the internal political arrangement of the Chamber of Deputies, the conversation once again with the political leaders who represent their deputies in that collegiate, is that after the vote on the framework, now in May, we will still have June and July to finish these discussions and be able to set the agenda in the plenary of the chamber even before the recess at the end of July”, he added.

After the vote on the fiscal framework, the focus will be on Tax Reform, said Lira at a press conference at the Guanabara Palace, seat of the government of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

“This process is absolutely dynamic. All the skepticism in Brazil is to know if we are going to approve the Tax Reform or not. So putting it before the horse is what hinders the process a little, we have to go step by step. We had a very hands-on discussion of the framework. I think the text that came from the government already had a satisfactory backbone, Congress improved the policy as much as possible, not so much for one side nor so much for the other. A more responsible text appeared, with more obligations, making social responsibility stand up, but also looking at some points of reduction of exceptions”, evaluated Lira.

According to the president of the Chamber, it is important to “get the spending ceiling out of your head”, because the Chamber is voting via the fiscal framework for a modification of this law, which has responsibilities, has rules, but with a more critical analysis by Congress.

“We hope that this phase (of the fiscal framework) will be completed next week, so that we can, in its complement, which are the matters that will arrange budgetary space in the growth of net recurring primary revenue and so in this discussion, I think, and I had already discussed this with the leaders of the Chamber, with the benches, that this will facilitate the discussion of the Tax Reform. Some more arduous themes that would come up in the discussion of the Tax Reform can be anticipated in this post-voting discussion of the framework”, evaluated Arthur Lira.

Lira mentioned that there are situations that arise in the framework with or without the possibility of amendment, but that the great difficulty is that a large part of the population still does not understand that the framework “is not a rigid ceiling, it varies according to revenue growth” .

“There is no harm to anyone in being protected within a new rule, responsible”, pointed out Lira, guaranteeing that she will work so that the approval vote of the framework is even more expressive than the one that approved the urgency in the project’s processing.

Lira met with governors and representatives of states from the South and Southeast to discuss the Tax Reform. The meeting, this Friday afternoon, the 19th, in Rio de Janeiro, brought together the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande, the vice-governor of Santa Catarina, Marilisa Boehm, the vice-governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Gabriel Souza, and the Secretary of Finance of Paraná, Renê Garcia. The meeting was also attended by the extraordinary secretary for Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, the coordinator of the Working Group on tax reform, federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), and federal deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP -PB), rapporteur of the proposal.

“What we agreed here was that the agenda, which is our duty, will now be in the first half. I cannot guarantee approval. I can guarantee a broad discussion, facilitate the debate”, pondered Lira.

The president of the Chamber recalled that discussions on the Tax Reform have been going on for three or four years and that they are currently discussing again to “round the text” with new elected governors.

“The best vote is possible”, he defended. “We need to simplify and improve the tax system in the country.”

Lira stated that the meeting of governors and representatives of states provides the opportunity that the Chamber of Deputies has been seeking, “to broaden the debate, clarify doubts and seek agreements” on the Tax Reform.

“The Chamber has been fulfilling its role with transparency, bringing all interested parties into the debate”, stated the President of the Chamber.

Governor Cláudio Castro said that the representatives of the States expressed their concerns at the meeting with Lira, both about aspects of the text and about studies so that “a tax rate number can be reached that is feasible”. The idea of ​​the reform is that there is no loss, because there is a compensation mechanism, he recalled.

“Today we are here in consortium. It was decided that the debate here would be regional, and that afterwards each state would have its own debate, otherwise we wouldn’t leave here today, if each state put its particularity”, declared Castro.

The governor of Rio de Janeiro evaluated the meeting as positive, since the States were able to collaborate with their position for the text that will be presented within a few days by the rapporteur in the Tax Reform working group.

“Rio cannot have a selfish posture, Rio and São Paulo, of only wanting it for themselves. We have to work together with all the other states, especially with the states of Cosud (South and Southeast Integration Consortium)”, said Castro. “The federative spirit has to reign in this (tax) reform.”

According to Renato Casagrande, the governors’ concern concerns the loss of income, regional development and concentration of wealth in large consumer states.

“It is necessary that the Regional Development Fund be a very clear instrument, explicit of how we will have it functioning, so that there is not an even greater concentration of wealth in this country”, defended the governor of Espírito Santo.























