President of the Chamber said that analysis of the proposal is “on schedule” and, if there is an agreement, it can be voted on Tuesday

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said on Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) that the new fiscal framework may be voted on as early as next week. The divergence that still needs to be debated involves the correction of the Union’s expenditure limit in the Budget. The subject will be addressed in a meeting on Monday (21.Aug) with party leaders, technicians from the government and the Chamber and the rapporteur of the text, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA).

“The only matter that is still more controversial is the issue of modifying the IPCA deadline [Índice Nacional de Preços ao Consumidor]. This being agreed, on Tuesday [22.ago] this matter goes to plenary. There is no inconsistency in the Chamber’s treatment of matters that are essential to Brazil”, said Lira in an interview with journalists.

The meeting should have been held on Monday (14.Aug), but it was postponed after a speech by the minister Fernando Haddad (Farm) about the “excessive power” of the House in relation to the Senate and the Executive.

Lira declared that party leaders were “surprised” and they did not like the speech of the head of the economic area, but he denied that the relationship with Haddad is strained. “I think it was inappropriate. Perhaps an excessive relaxation of the minister in an interview“, he said.

About the text approved in the Senate, he declared that the senators did “serious modifications” in the proposed tax regime. “They are charging something that the Chamber is within its deadline. The Chamber is debating. There was a mishap yesterday, but it will be fixed next week.”, said Lira.

The text of the fiscal framework approved by the Senate in June removed from the expenditure ceiling the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District, Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valuation of Education Professionals) and spending on science, technology and innovation . It also included an amendment that allows the inclusion of additional credits in the budget bill.