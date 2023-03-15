President of the Chamber says that Congress needs to correct “loopholes” in the law to avoid judicialization

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) that the legal framework for basic sanitation needs to be improved. He defended the action of the National Congress to correct “loopholes” in the current legislation in order to avoid cases of judicialization.

“For cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, things were left behind by the State and the sanitation framework makes it possible for the private sector to participate in these negotiations, and this law needs to be improved“, he said.

Lira participated in the launch of the 2023 legislative agenda for private sanitation operators, held in the Chamber. The president made a brief appearance and left a written speech to be read at the event.

According to Lira, in practice, there are “distortions” in the concession processes. “Some distortions still occur in the practical execution of concessions. The will of Parliament is always to make a law that serves all […] but Brazil is very peculiar in finding solutions ranging from 8 to 8,000. In these gaps, we need to work hard to correct them, to avoid lawsuits”, he stated.

Lira also said that investment in sanitation means savings in public health expenses. Sector data, mentioned at the event, indicate that 16% of Brazilians do not have access to treated water and 44% do not have access to sewage collection.

“We will continue to work, in the Chamber and in Congress, very intensively to always provide opportunities for relevant issues, such as public sanitation in Brazil”, said Lira. At the event, congressmen defended the active participation of the private sector for investment in the sector.

The act was attended by former deputy and current executive secretary of the Ministry of Cities, Hildo Rocha. He also advocated changes to improve the legal framework.

“There will be no change for the worse. […] I was one of the most active participants in this new sanitation milestone, but is there anything we need to improve? Yes, there is always something to be improved. But if it’s to be changed, it’s for the better.”, said Rocha.

The sanitation framework was sanctioned in July 2020. The law defines sector rules and the universalization of sanitation, with access to drinking water and sewage treatment, by December 31, 2033. 99% of the population with access to drinking water and 90% of the population with access to sewage treatment and collection.