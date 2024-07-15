Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/15/2024 – 18:11

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), mocked the Senate for, according to him, commenting on “what the Chamber does or does not do”, when talking about his expectations for the processing of the regulation of tax reform in the National Congress.

The statements were made in an interview with CNN Brasil on Monday, the 15th. At the time, Lira said he would not comment on the progress of the tax reform regulation in the Senate. The first bill on the subject was approved in the Chamber last week.

“I cannot comment on what Senator Pacheco will do, what he will not do, what he has done, what he has not done. It is not up to me, although the Senate has recently commented a lot on what the Chamber does or does not do,” he said.

Lira added: “But President Pacheco has autonomy in the House of which he is president. Now, with constitutional urgency, he can send it to the committees, but it has to be voted on, under penalty of blocking the Senate’s agenda, in 45 days.”

On the occasion, Lira highlighted that the project is being processed under constitutional urgency, which imposes a period of 45 days for each House to analyze the text.

Upon receiving the regulatory bill, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) appointed Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-MS) as rapporteur, who stated that the matter will be submitted to the Constitution and Justice Committee. The process is different from what occurred in the Chamber, where the matter was discussed by a working group of seven deputies.

If there are changes in the Senate, the matter must return to the Chamber for consideration.