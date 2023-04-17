The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that, according to the new fiscal framework presented by the federal government’s economic team, there will be no difficulty for the matter to be approved by Congress. With the arrival of the text in the Legislative House, expected for this Monday, Lira promised to designate a rapporteur quickly and in two or three weeks, at most, vote on the proposal in plenary.

“By the way it was designed, we did not find any difficulty in these subjects that were treated. The difference in investment within the growth margin is fair. Do you defend a growth of 4 (%) with an investment of 0 (%)? No, you cannot invest 4 (%), if you grow 3 (%), if you grow 2 (%). But having a designated and agreed size for investment expenses is necessary”, he evaluated during an interview with Free Channel of Band. The speech was recorded last week, but the entirety was released only this Sunday, 16.

Lira pondered, however, that it is necessary to define where the resources will go in case of excess collection. These details, according to him, will only be understood with the arrival of the text in Congress. “Does it go to mandatory expenses? Are you going for pure investment? Debt payment? These situations, we will only know when the cold text of the law arrives, ”he said.

He pledged to quickly vote on the proposal in the House. “Our expectation is that, once the text arrives, we will designate a rapporteur quickly, and two, three weeks at the most we will be voting in plenary”, he said. As shown the Political BroadcastDeputy Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA), Lira’s ally, should be the rapporteur for the fiscal framework project to be sent by the government to the Chamber.

The fiscal rule announced by the economic team provides for a minimum annual growth of 0.6% in primary spending and a maximum of 2.5% above inflation. Within this band defined by the maximum and minimum, the primary spend will be fixed as 70% of the previous year’s revenue growth.

In addition, a primary result interval was set for each of the years between 2023 and 2026. The centers of the primary result targets indicate a deficit limit of 0.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, followed by a result zero in 2024 and surpluses in 2025 (0.5% of GDP) and 2026 (1.0%). According to the presentation, the tolerance interval in all years is 0.25 percentage points of GDP, plus or minus.

If the result falls below the band, the expense growth rate allowed by the new framework drops from 70% to 50% of the previous year’s revenue growth.