The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Monday (July 31, 2023) that the relationship with the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) has “greatly improved”. The speech was during participation in the program Living Wheelfrom the Culture TV.

According to the deputy, there was an alleged disorganization on the Esplanade at the beginning of the year – with ministers who did not follow the hierarchy of the office. He cited as a possible problem a “Ministries Allotment”with heads of portfolios without autonomy to exercise the position.

“What has to exist is: sit down, talk, resolve and comply. This is what must exist in an Institutional Relations Secretariat or in a Government Secretariat, which deals with the interests of the Executive based on Congress. So the minister [Alexandre] Padilha, like everyone else, has suffered a lot.”he said.

What needs to improve in the relationship between the Planalto Palace and the Chamber of Deputies? The President of the House, Arthur Lira, gives his opinion during the #RodaViva this Monday (31). "We all know that the position that Minister Padilha occupies has an expiration date"

According to Lira, there were agreements made with congressmen and passed on to ministers that were not fulfilled. “President Lula had to hold a meeting that lasted more than 10 hours, with all the ministers, in which he pinned down the organization part of the government for Minister Rui [Costa]“said the deputy.

The meeting to which Lira refers was held on June 15th. Lula asked all of his 37 ministers, before announcing any program, to submit it to the Civil House, under the command of Rui Costa.

