Project that expands the ban on temporary releases of prisoners should be voted on in the Chamber this Wednesday (20th March)

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the Saidinhas PL must be approved in the Chamber with a higher vote than that made in 2022, when the project that limits the temporary release of prisoners had 311 votes in favor. The text went to the Senate, underwent changes and returned to the Lower House.

“If the project had more than 300 or so votes [na época], now there will be more than 400, there will be unanimity. And all the projects that the Chamber voted on and went to the Senate and returned, we voted on. Why would it be any different now?”said the deputy.

The PL 2,253 of 2022 gained momentum earlier this year after the death of a military police officer by a prisoner who was on the run in Natal and the escape of 2 inmates from the maximum security federal penitentiary in Mossoró (RN). The text must be drafted and approved on Wednesday (March 20, 2024).

However, there is a possibility that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) veto the project – even after the government's guidance not to vote against the text in the Senate. When asked about this possibility, Lira said he had not spoken to the president.

The deputy stated that public security has worsened since the discussion about the Saidinhas PL resurfaced. He also defended the delivery of the reform of the criminal procedure code this year. He said it was a topic that “It’s really bothersome” and needs to move forward.

“We have a flawed system, that’s a fact. This topic should be the topic of discussion this year, in the electoral debate, in the next elections this will be in evidence, because public security is weakened”he declared.