The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Thursday (6) that the vote on the fiscal framework in the House will be “simple”. In an interview with BandNews this morning, the federal deputy from Alagoas said that he has not yet met party leaders to discuss the points that will be kept in the text that came from the Senate, but recalled that the proposal approved by the Chamber was discussed with the government, which should facilitate discussions. “It will be a deceptively simple vote. Let’s say yes or no to changes made by the Senate to the text of the framework. The text voted in the Chamber was 100% negotiated with the government. It is to be expected that the conversation will be quick and practical in relation to this matter”, said Lira.

+Tax reform: check out the rapporteur’s main changes in the text to be voted on in the Chamber

The post Lira says that fiscal framework ‘will be very simple to vote’ in the Chamber appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Lira #fiscal #framework #simple #vote #Chamber