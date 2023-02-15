The mayor declared that he works with the government and strives for a “possible” text to pass in 2023

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (15.Feb.2023) that it is not possible to set a deadline for the tax reform to be analyzed by Congress. In spite of this, according to him, the efforts of congressmen and the government are aimed at ensuring that a text “possible” be approved in 2023.

“I have no doubt that we will make a lot of effort. No deadline, it’s 1 month, 2 months, 3 months, no. Can’t fix this. It has to be this year, the effort is to make it this year”declared the deputy at an event at the BTG Pactual bank.

Lira also stated that it is necessary for the government to consolidate its support base in the Chamber to open the way for the text to advance in the Legislative.

“We are going to make a tax reform possible at the moment step by step. What we manage to advance to reduce bureaucracy, to simplify, to provide more legal certainty, to try to arrive at a more economical model for companies, we will try to do”he said.

Fiscal anchor without radicalism

President Arthur Lira stated that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadd, agreed with the party leaders of the Chamber that the new set of fiscal rules will have a moderate text from the government.

“A radical text for one side or radical for the other will not be successful in the plenary of Congress. This commitment was made in the presence of all leaders, from the opposition to the government.”he declared.

