President of the Chamber, who is from Alagoas, claims to have demanded measures so that those affected “are not further harmed”

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), if expressed on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the collapse of Braskem mine 18 this Sunday (Dec 10, 2023), in Maceió. He said he was monitoring the effects of the collapse and declared that he had demanded measures and “financial repairs” so that those affected by the case “do not be further harmed”.