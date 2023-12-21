President of the Chamber also defended a political solution to avoid judicialization of the time frame

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), declared this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) that he is against a PEC to define a fixed mandate for ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“Imagine a person who goes to the Supreme Court at the age of 44, 45, who knows that he will leave at 55. What can you expect from a person who knows that every day, one day less, will be exempt from judgment?”he said, in an interview with Globonews.

Currently, STF ministers have compulsory retirement when they turn 75.

Lira also said that it is necessary to definitely find a solution to the time frame. According to him, it is necessary to avoid further judicialization of the issue.

In defeat for the government, deputies and senators rejected the veto on December 14 of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the project on the time frame. The overthrow was led and articulated by the agribusiness bench, contrary to the expansion of demarcations of indigenous lands in the country.​​

In the Chamber, the veto was overturned by 321 votes to 137 and one abstention. In the Senate, it was rejected by 53 votes to 19. To overturn a veto, the votes of 257 deputies and 41 senators are required.