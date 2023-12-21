Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/21/2023 – 16:31

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated in an interview with Globonews that, with regard to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Congress continues against the monocratic decisions of the Judiciary, but he was against a PEC that defines fixed terms of office for ministers.

“Imagine a person who goes to the Federal Supreme Court at the age of 44, 45, who knows that he will leave at 55. What can you expect from a person who knows that every day, one day less, will be exempt from judgment?” , said the leader, stating that the topic is very easy to defend on social media, but that it is a topic that needs to be discussed very seriously.

When talking about monocratic decisions, the leader defended a lower floor for Direct Actions of Unconstitutionality (ADIs). For him, the volume of actions carried out is also impractical. “It is not fair to question all the majority decisions of the National Congress,” he said.

Timeframe

On the same occasion, Lira also stated that it is necessary to definitively find a solution to the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. For him, it is necessary to avoid further judicialization regarding the topic.

“We need to find a solution, we all sit at the table, Executive, Legislative and Judiciary, to avoid this judicialization. Solve problems as they are and as they are”, said the leader.