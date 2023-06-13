Estadão Contenti

06/13/2023 – 7:38 am

The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), acknowledged on Monday night, the 12th, that he cannot commit to approving the tax reform, but that the Internal Regulations of the House allow the vote to go directly to the plenary, without going through committees. “I cannot commit to the result of approving a matter like this, which has been there for 60 years,” he said.

In an interview with Newspaper at 10from the GloboNewsLira said that she will have a meeting on the reform on Wednesday, 14, with the proposal’s rapporteur in the Chamber, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), the national president of the MDB, deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), and the extraordinary secretary of Tax Reform, Bernard Appy, as well as party leaders, to discuss deadlines for delivering a “detailed text”.

“Our commitment is to deal very firmly in June and the first week of July and work to reach a quorum,” he said. According to Lira, the tax reform has already met all regulatory deadlines and, therefore, can be taken directly to the plenary.

Haddad at the Civil House

Arthur Lira confirmed that he asked President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva if there was a possibility that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, would go to the Civil House in place of Minister Rui Costa, and the executive secretary of the portfolio, Gabriel Galípolo, would be the finance Minister. Lira admitted that he had the conversation with Lula a week ago, but that the president rejected the idea. “From there, talk of ministry ceased,” Lira said.

According to the president of the Chamber, Haddad will remain in charge of the Treasury and Galípolo, will be Director of Monetary Policy of the Central Bank (BC), as indicated by the government to the Legislative Power.

Even so, Lira defended Haddad as a political articulator. “Haddad talks, negotiates and is frank in conversations; this is articulation,” she stated, in the interview.

According to the report of Political Broadcast, Grupo Estado's real-time news system, on the 6th, Lira dreams of having Haddad, with whom she has a good relationship, at the head of the Civil House and Galípolo would be a name to command the Treasury.
























