To Poder360, Lira declares that she did not express herself on the networks because “posting about tragedies” does not solve the problem

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (July 12, 2023) that he asked for support from the federal government to the municipalities affected by the heavy rains over the weekend in Alagoas when “as soon as” heard about the floods. O Power360 showed on this 4th that Lira was silent on the subject and has not made any pronouncements since he was seen on singer Wesley Safadão’s cruise on Monday (10.jul).

“Deputy Arthur Lira’s office contacted the Ministry of Social Development and the National Secretariat for Social Assistance to inform them of the seriousness of the situation in the state and the need for support from the federal government”said Lira’s advisory in a note.

The federal deputy’s team also stated that the city halls that declared a state of emergency had operational support from the cabinet, “Including assistance in correctly filling in spreadsheets for the Civil Defense”. Through his advisory, the president also stated that he determined that his team would collect information from the affected municipalities to provide support.

“The cabinet’s action, by itself, represents the manifestation of solidarity by federal deputy Arthur Lira to the thousands of people from Alagoas affected by the floods. Making posts about tragedies is not the way to solve the problem, but the work he has been doing with his team, always alongside the people of Alagoas”said the note.

Read the full note sent to Power360:

“As soon as the flooding episodes occurred in Alagoas, Federal Deputy Arthur Lira determined that his advisory team should contact the mayors to obtain information about the situation in each of the municipalities they command.

“The city halls that declared a “state of emergency” received support from the advisory of Deputy Arthur Lira, including assistance in correctly filling in the spreadsheets to be sent to the Civil Defense.

“In addition, Deputy Arthur Lira’s office contacted the Ministry of Social Development and the National Secretariat for Social Assistance to inform them of the seriousness of the situation in the state and the need for support from the federal government.

“The cabinet’s action, by itself, represents the manifestation of solidarity by federal deputy Arthur Lira to the thousands of Alagoans affected by the floods. Making posts about tragedies is not the way to solve the problem, but the work he has been doing with his team, always alongside the people of Alagoas.

“Press Office of Federal Deputy Arthur Lira.”