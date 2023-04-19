(Reuters) – The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said he will facilitate the debate on the new fiscal framework, whose text was presented this Tuesday by the government, and guide the project at the right time in the Home.

According to Lira, if everything goes as planned, the intention is to “tighten up” the debate to do it as quickly as possible.

Lira also said that this Wednesday, in the early afternoon, the project rapporteur will be appointed. According to the mayor, “it works well” if the deadline for processing the project is met by May 10.

Lira spoke to journalists after signing and delivering the text of the new fiscal framework to Congress representatives, at an event at the Planalto Palace.

