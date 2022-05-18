Speaker of the Chamber says he expects a response from the government in the “short term”; met on this 4th with MME, Aneel and deputies

The Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), met this Wednesday (May 18, 2022) with the new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, representatives of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) and civil society and other deputies to discuss the increase in electricity tariffs in several states and the intention of congressmen to suspend the readjustments. The meeting was held at the official residence of the Chamber and was not included in Lira’s official agenda.

At the end of the meeting, the president of the House stated that Sachsida left with the “assignment to discuss a balanced exit”. According to the deputy, the minister should have other meetings throughout the day with agencies, distributors and congressmen to give direction to the Chamber’s discussions. Lira said to expect an answer in “short term”.

"We had a very productive meeting, where the minister left with the task of discussing a balanced solution that can, from that moment, have a solution to reduce this transfer. Despite being contractual, it can be minimized at the moment of great difficulty, with the withdrawal of the flag and with an increase in this increase on the part of the distributors"he said.

The House is under discussion PDL (Project Legislative Decree) 94/2022 suspending this year’s tariff readjustment of the Enel Ceará, approved in April. The process represents the highest percentage of increase among the 13 already authorized to distributors: 23.99% for residential consumers. read the intact (219 KB) of the project. At the beginning of the month, Lira signaled that the measure should be extended to all readjustments approved so far, covering other states. Representatives of distributors, however, argue that the measure is illegal and will bring legal uncertainty to the sector.

“We expect a response within a very short period so that the Chamber can discuss within Congress, on the agenda of the plenary or not, the solution to this problem, which I hope will come from the sensitivity of Aneel and the distributors that make concessions at this moment in Brazil. a topic of much discussion.”said Lira.