The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Thursday (June 24, 2021) that he hopes to vote on the Postal privatization project until July 17, when the parliamentary recess will begin.

He said that the rapporteur, Deputy Gil Cutrim (Republicanos-MA), should finalize his report this week. The text will be discussed with the other parties.

“He will come to the Leaders College to explain the text, receive criticism of the changes. From there, a tour will begin, a referral by all party leaders in the Chamber. And, I think, until the end of the last day, before the July recess, it will be the 17th, we have the opportunity to discuss and vote in the Chamber’s plenary, the privatization of Correios“, said. Lira participates in a webinar on the site jota.

Lira stated that the project should take care to establish a kind of benchmark so that, whoever wins the Correios’ bid, fulfills the obligations of serving more distant and difficult-to-access regions. “So that you don’t have any kind of continuity solution in the service that is done so quickly today“, said.

The president of the House also said that he intends to run a test, starting in August, for the return of on-site work. According to him, currently many deputies have already gone to Congress and, therefore, after the recess, it will be possible to make this attempt.

Lira also said that the Chamber should vote on the administrative reform in plenary in mid-September. Today the proposal is being discussed by a special commission. For him, if the deadline is met, the Senate will be able to vote on the issue by the end of this year.

Lira said again that the reform will not take away acquired rights and that it will only be valid from its enactment, that is, only for civil servants who join the public service after the approval of the new rules. “This gives the parliamentarian peace of mind to decide with less pressure. We want a lighter state, in which the quality of service is measured and not of the server“, said.

