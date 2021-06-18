The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated this Friday (June 18, 2021) that the government should send to Congress next Wednesday (June 23) a Bill of Law to deal with the Income Tax of individuals and legal entities and of dividends. According to him, the proposal should have been sent this week, but was postponed because it is still under discussion between the Civil House, the Ministry of Economy and President Jair Bolsonaro.

Lira said that the project should have limitations and a logical framework so that the accounts are zeroed at the end and so that you don’t have to “distort revenue, let alone raise taxes”. He participated in a live with Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) this morning.

“We have to start from the maxim that it is not fair that those who earn less pay more and those who earn more pay less. There is a distortion in the dividend system in Brazil. So, it is only fair that we have this discussion. This strengthens industries, strengthens legal entities, companies, in a system in which, perhaps, if there is a higher taxation, recomposing or transferring profits to individuals from a payment that was made, perhaps, in a ‘pejotization’ there in a legal entity , this makes the problem more critical.“, said.

The president of the Chamber also said that this bill will start discussions on the tax reform in Congress, which should be carried out by parties as it is “easier” continue with the negotiations in this way. “We seek to reduce progressive taxes, but not having an increase in taxes at this time and not having an increase in the tax burden at this time is essential“, said.

According to Lira, however, there is still no agreement on the progression of the income tax table, but it will be up to Congress to “fine tuning” of the proposals. “We don’t need to dig in and create a dogma of how the project arrives. It is our fine-tuning of interactions, daily conversations and arrangements between the government, the Executive and Legislative powers at this time, so that we can reach an adjustment text“, said.

The deputy stated that “what has been said” in relation to the rates is that, “at first, the PIS/Cofins of 12% so that the States could come with a load of 10% more and the municipalities would enter and the federal government would still be willing to give up 2% of this 12%, so that 10% would remain, 10 % and 2%, for a total of 22%”. “It’s the government’s thesis“, said.

Lira also claimed to be in constant dialogue with the Senate to advance the reforms. On the administrative reform, under discussion in a special committee of the Chamber, he said that it will not affect the acquired rights of civil servants and that it will promote the modernization of the public service. “If we guarantee that acquired rights will not be disturbed, it will provide more peace of mind [para votar]. If not, it’s just confusion and it won’t have any effect.“, said.

