Newly elected deputies for the legislature that begins on Wednesday, 1st, were benefited with offices reserved especially for them by the management of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), candidate for a new term at the head of the House. Although he did not participate in the drawing made by the Chamber for another 116 deputies, in December, a group of newcomers was awarded better spaces, some overlooking the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Lula da Fonte, elected for his first term in Pernambuco, got office number 626. It is next to the office occupied by his father, Dudu da Fonte, number 628. Estadão, the deputy said he participated in the draw. The report watched the video of the distribution of offices, which lasted an hour and a half, and his name was not mentioned. Asked if he had been lucky to stay by his father’s side, Lula da Fonte replied: “Yes”.

Four floors below, deputy Neto Carletto, from Bahia, will be installed in the office of his uncle, Ronaldo Carletto. On the door, there is a sticker from the nephew’s campaign. The four deputies mentioned are part of the PP, Lira’s party.

Leader of Centrão, the president of the Chamber has been distributing benefits to his peers since the end of last year. As Estadão showed, Lira’s goal is to become the best-voted candidate in the history of the Chamber to have greater bargaining power in negotiations with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lira has already increased fuel and housing allowances, in addition to readjusting deputies’ salaries by more than R$7,000 as of April. The total disbursement to public coffers reaches R$ 70 million per year.

Last Thursday, elected deputy Max Lemos (PROS-RJ), one of the winners of the new cabinet, announced support for Lira’s candidacy. On a social network, Lemos stated that the mayor “has always shown himself to be a leader willing to listen to all parliamentarians”. Former state deputy in Rio, Lemos defined Lira as “the president of Parliament who worked to unite the class of politicians, always in defense of the growth of Brazil”.

In the distribution of cabinets, in December, ten were withdrawn from the lottery. Of this total, the Estadão identified eight separate ones for Lira allies – seven of which overlook the Congress and Esplanade buildings. Two are still under “technical reserve”. All are in Annex 4, the ten-story building known as Serra Pelada, which houses 432 of the 513 offices. The spaces there are better than those in Annex 3. They have private bathrooms, direct access to the garage and measure from 43 to 47.5 m². The others are 37.7 m² and do not have bathrooms.

Resignation

The justification for withdrawing the offices from the draw was that of “technical problems”, with an opinion from the engineering sector of the Chamber. The decision caused internal problems and led to the departure of the director of the Department of Parliamentary Support (Deap), Simone Sarkis. By not agreeing with the maneuver used to remove the cabinets from the lottery, Sarkis was pressured by superiors to resign.

The Chamber’s Administrative Bulletin recorded that the legislative analyst was dismissed “upon request” on December 19. The draw was made three days later, with a substitute in charge of the department. At the time, Fabiana Mircia Silva Amaral stated that there were 116 free offices, not to mention those that had been left out. O Estadão looked for Sarkis, but did not find her.

In addition to Lula da Fonte, Neto Carletto and Max Lemos, deputies Guilherme Uchôa Júnior (PSB-PE), Dal Barreto (União Brasil-BA), Paulo Litro (PSD-PR), Diego Coronel (PSD-BA) were not included in the draw. ) and Rafael Prudente (MDB-DF). Diego is the son of Senator Ângelo Coronel (PSD-BA) and Rafael, former President of the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District Leonardo Prudente, caught by Operation Pandora’s Box, in 2009, keeping wads of money in his pockets and sock.

Dispute

The distribution of offices always takes place before taking office, based on the rules of the Chamber itself, and is the subject of much dispute. Deputies even exchange spaces to guarantee the best environments, a practice that is allowed.

The parliamentary offices have furniture standardized by the Chamber, which can be altered with the technical opinion and authorization of the First Secretary of the House. The reforms must be funded by the deputies themselves, who must sign a term committing to return the spaces as they were received. It is common for deputies to sell custom-made furniture, such as sofas, chairs and tables, when they cannot be re-elected.

Those who are not re-elected must return their space and parking pass by January 30th. Deputies who renew their mandate may remain in their offices, even if occupied by alternates. The remainder is first divided by priority. Then by lottery.

Sweating

In an attempt to justify an alleged priority in the choice of cabinets, there were those who recently claimed “illnesses”, such as excessive sweating and knee problems. Preference, however, begins with former presidents of the House and continues with deputies with mobility difficulties or special needs, aged 60 years or older and women. Then, incumbents or elected alternates who have held office in the current legislature for a period equal to or greater than one year. Next come former congressmen who have served as incumbents.

Spouse, father, son or brother of a holder not re-elected in the current legislature are also on that list. If there is a tie in each criterion, the oldest deputy has preference. The eight winners did not have mandates in the last legislature and, therefore, did not enter the order of priority.

Paulo Litro said he had no information about how he got his office, nor does he know where it is. “I’m new here, I don’t know much about how it works,” he said. “On Monday I’m going after it, let me know exactly.”

Guilherme Uchôa Júnior said, in turn, that he will stay on the fourth floor, but said he had not memorized the office number. “I know I was drawn, but the person who takes care of it for me is an employee. He told me that a lottery was made, ”he declared. “I still have little relationship with Brasilia.”

Order

Rafael Prudente admitted to having asked the Chamber’s Board of Directors for cabinet 260. The place was occupied by Celina Leão (PP-DF), current acting governor of the Federal District. “I sent a letter, asking about the possibility of staying with her office, since I was in the presidency of the Legislative Chamber”, reported Prudente. “Later, I received that official document that came out of the Board of Directors, designating the offices for the deputies. I ended up being assigned the 260.”

After the publication of the report, the Chamber sent a note in which it admits that “some properties did not enter the lottery”. He justified the fact, however, with the argument that “they were under renovation or needed technical inspection”.

According to the text, “the Chamber of Deputies establishes its own and transparent procedures for the allocation of offices. It is also customary for deputies to be able, by common agreement, to make the exchange, without prejudice or privileges”. The note also denies any connection between the distribution of cabinets and the election for the presidency of the Chamber.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.