PT vice-president, deputy José Guimarães (CE), said this Thursday (3.Nov.2022) that the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), offered help to the elected government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“He has opened the door to help the new government in whatever way is needed. He opened the doors of hope and the future”said.

According to the congressman, Lira received him at the official residence of the Chamber and was willing to cooperate now and in the future with the new government.

Also this Thursday (Nov 3), the president-elect’s transition team decided to present a PEC with a “waiver” (license to spend outside the spending ceiling) to make proposals from the new government viable. In addition to maintaining the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, considered “non-negotiable”. The money to grant a minimum wage increase of 1.3% above inflation should also be left out of the ceiling.

Representatives of the transition team, led by the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), met this Thursday (Nov 3) with the general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). There will be a new conversation next Tuesday (Nov 8) to define the value of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) and the programs covered.

In order to obtain the resources they consider necessary, the PEC will need to be approved by the end of the year. For that, it is necessary to have at least 308 votes in the House and 49 in the Senate. Lira has the leverage needed to facilitate this approval.