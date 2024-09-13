Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2024 – 20:46

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), published in Official Gazette of the House this Thursday, 12, the decision of the Chamber’s Ethics Council to revoke the mandate of deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ), arrested since March accused of being one of the masterminds behind the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco (PSOL), in 2018. The defense has five days to appeal the decision to the collegiate of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ).

The CCJ is likely to reject the appeal, given the repercussions the case has generated. On August 28, the Ethics Council approved the congressman’s impeachment by a vote of 15 to 1. The deputies followed the vote of the case’s rapporteur, Jack Rocha (PT-ES), for whom the murder did not represent just an act of brutality, “but an act of political gender violence.”

“The evidence collected both by this panel and during the criminal proceedings is capable of demonstrating that the defendant has a lifestyle inclined towards engaging in conduct that is not consistent with what is expected of a representative of the people,” Jack explained.

After the appeal is approved by the CCJ, the decision will be taken to the plenary of the Chamber. For the parliamentarian to officially lose his mandate, the vote of 257 congressmen is necessary. The deputies are on recess and work will only resume in October.

At the Ethics Council, Brazão pleaded not guilty, saying that Marielle was his friend and that “she was going there [em sua mesa] sometimes and asked for a candy, a piece of gum” – he was a city councilor in Rio until 2018, when he was elected to the Federal Chamber. The deputy’s defense argued that the Ethics Council could not punish him, since the murder occurred before the parliamentarian took office.

His lawyers also stated that the testimony of Ronnie Lessa, who was identified by the Federal Police (PF) as the murderer of the councilwoman and who indicated the deputy and his brother, Domingos Brazão, as the masterminds behind the crime, is a “fanciful story of a confessed murderer”. The brothers are in prison.