06/20/2023 – 21:58

The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Tuesday, 20, that he will talk to leaders in the House to promote an “intensive week” in early July to vote on tax reform projects, the fiscal framework – in case the proposal is actually changed in the Senate – and the bill that resumes the casting vote of the Board of Tax Appeals Administration (Carf).

“We are going to evaluate with leaders to see if this week we have an intensive week, from Monday to Friday, to discuss Carf, because the text will only be delivered next week, so that you can vote on the return of the framework and also vote on the tax reform” , said Lira after leaving a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. The deputy spoke to the press accompanied by the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), and the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha.

Lira declined to comment further on the report presented today by the rapporteur for the fiscal framework in the Senate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), which increased expenses that will not be computed in the new rule. The president of the Chamber considered that it was necessary to wait for the vote, which will take place tomorrow in the Senate, to make assessments.

“In conversations with me, Aziz has stated that changes are minimal. But he is the rapporteur, he needs the votes and to get the text approved in the Senate. I cannot give an opinion because we do not know what the changes are”, said Lira. “He told me of one or two (changes), and today there is talk of more. So we have to wait,” he added.

“Let’s wait for a vote in the Senate naturally,” he said.

Lira also said that he had discussed with Haddad about the Carf project, but that he considered that the focus of the meeting was tax reform.

Unfortunately, the tax report will not be presented until Thursday

The mayor said that the tax reform report will “fately” be presented by deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) by Thursday, the 22nd. formulation of the Regional Development Fund (FDR).

“Is ready (the report), but since we invited governors, it would seem inelegable to release text today. Fatally, it will only be the fifth presentation of the tax report”, he said.

The president of the Chamber made the statement after a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, at the portfolio’s headquarters. The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, and the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE) were together. Lira said she invited Haddad to attend the meeting with the governors. The minister, however, will be with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on a trip to France.

“It was a meeting to discuss details, we are going to enter decisive weeks for the tax reform”, said Lira, who reinforced the intention of taking the text to a vote in the plenary in the first week of July.

He pointed out that discussions about the FDR should take place at the meeting with the governors. There is still no official confirmation on the amount that the Union undertakes to contribute to the fund. Lira, in turn, highlighted the government's good will on the agenda, highlighting the creation of the extraordinary secretary for tax reform at the Ministry of Finance, led by Bernard Appy.
























