President of the Chamber says that increase of 2.9% in 2023 was “the result of the stupendous performance of Brazilian agriculture”

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), praised Brazilian agribusiness by celebrating the increase in Brazil's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2023. In his profile on X this Saturday (2.mar.2024), Lira stated that the 2.9% increase was “result of the stupendous performance of agriculture”.

The president of Casa Baixa also said that the “Approval of economic measures by Congress created a positive environment” for the growth of Brazilian GDP. Last year, the congressmen's economic agenda was intense, including the analysis of economic proposals of interest to the government.

Among the projects approved by Congress are the new fiscal framework, the taxation of funds offshores and the regulation of sports betting.

GDP GROWTH

The country's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew 2.9% in 2023. There was a slight slowdown compared to 2022, when the increase was 3%. In nominal values, the Brazilian economy generated R$10.9 trillion in 2023.

In the agricultural sector, there was growth of 15.1% from 2022 to 2023, which influenced last year's result. The services sector registered an increase of 2.4% and industry increased 1.6%.