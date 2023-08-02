Proposal for the new tax regime was amended in the Senate and still does not have a date to be voted on in the Chamber

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided this Tuesday (Aug.1.2023) to postpone the vote on the fiscal framework (PLP 93 of 2023). The proposal was approved in the Senate with changes and returned for the analysis of the deputies, which still does not have a date to happen.

O Power360 learned that government allies are waiting for a debate and a possible vote starting next week. Lira must still have a meeting with the rapporteur for the fiscal milestone, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), to debate the changes made in the Senate. The meeting can still be held on this 3rd (1st.Aug).

Cajado resists the changes made to the text, in particular the withdrawal of the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District from the spending limit. The senators also approved the withdrawal of Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valuation of Education Professionals) and spending on science, technology and innovation.

The Deputy Governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão (PP), participates in the negotiations in favor of maintaining the Constitutional Fund of the DF outside the fiscal framework. She believes that the amendment should be maintained by the deputies.

“I believe that as there was sensitivity in the Senate, there will also be sensitivity on the part of the leaders of the House […] I believe that we are going to build a collective agreement here together with the leaders”, said Celina in an interview with journalists.

The delay in voting on the fiscal regime, however, also postpones the debate and analysis of the LDO (Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias), since the economic effects of the fiscal framework directly impact the law’s report.

In parallel with the discussions in the Chamber, the PP, Lira’s party, and the Republicans articulate the nomination of representatives for the Esplanada. The president of the Chamber is one of the negotiators of the so-called ministerial mini-reform.

The government must give way to Centrão in favor of greater support and stability in votes in the Chamber. Members of Congress are waiting for progress in negotiations on changes in ministries so that the fiscal framework becomes the main focus of debate and can be approved.

In an interview with the program Living Wheelfrom the TV Cultura, Lira said she should vote on the fiscal milestone by the end of August. The Chamber resumed work on this 3rd (1st Aug) after the informal parliamentary recess. The president of the Chamber received party leaders this afternoon to discuss the next steps in the analysis of the fiscal framework and other priority agendas.