Commendation of the Order of Merit of Labor was also awarded to congressmen, ministers and institutions

The TST (Superior Labor Court) held this Thursday (10.Aug.2023) the award ceremony of the Commendation of the Order of Judicial Merit of Labor. Among the authorities who received the medal are the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), from the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Rosa Weber. Two institutions were also honored: the Educafro, which works on the educational inclusion of the poor and Afro-Brazilian population; and the Fraternity Without Borders, an organization dedicated to social causes in Brazil and sub-Saharan Africa. A medal of the order was also delivered to ministers Luiz Marinho (Labour), Wellington Dias (Social Development), Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development), Silvio Almeida (Human Rights), Jorge Messias (Attorney General of the Union) and Cida Gonçalves (Women).