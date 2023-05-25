The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), opened the vote on the last highlight of the PL on the basic text of the fiscal framework.

The highlight asks for a vote on the amendment, rejected in plenary yesterday, which determines that, if there is an increase in the tax burden from 2023, the amount should be allocated in payment of the public debt. Parliamentarians complain about the possibility that the government will raise taxes to make the new fiscal rule viable, depending on the increase in revenues.





















